What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Daisy De La Hoya, current as of 2020-05-19. I personally really like Daisy De La Hoya, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Daisy De La Hoya right now? On Google Trends Daisy De La Hoya had a popularity ranking of 22 ten days ago, 34 nine days ago, 50 eight days ago, 26 seven days ago, 22 six days ago, 22 five days ago, 30 four days ago, 22 three days ago, 22 two days ago, 23 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 51. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-16 when they had a rank of 51. If we compare Daisy De La Hoya’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 23.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 30.2. so by that measure, Daisy De La Hoya is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Daisy De La Hoya never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Daisy De La Hoya has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-28 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-19, my research indicates that people searching for Daisy De La Hoya are also searching for these related terms: daisy of love and rock of love.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Daisy De La Hoya, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones