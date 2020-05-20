Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Viola Davis, current as of 2020-05-19. I personally am a big fan of Viola Davis, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Viola Davis right now? On Google Trends Viola Davis had a popularity ranking of 6 ten days ago, 8 nine days ago, 21 eight days ago, 13 seven days ago, 6 six days ago, 7 five days ago, 7 four days ago, 5 three days ago, 5 two days ago, 14 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 14. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-09 when they had a rank of 21. If we compare Viola Davis’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 5.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 10.1. so by that measure, Viola Davis is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Viola Davis never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Viola Davis has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-28 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-19, my research indicates that people searching for Viola Davis are also searching for these related terms: viola davis movies, viola davis husband, how to get away with a murderer, viola davis net worth, the help, how to get away with murder, viola davis oscar, celebrity iou viola davis, celebrity iou, who is viola davis, angela davis, fences, viola davis daughter, octavia spencer, suicide squad, annalise keating, viola davis filmes, viola davis instagram, viola davis net worth 2020, how to get away with a murderer cast, viola davis age, troop zero, viola davis best friend, widows and viola davis hgtv.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Viola Davis, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones