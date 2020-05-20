Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Paul Wesley, current as of 2020-05-20. I personally have always appreciated Paul Wesley, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Paul Wesley right now? On Google Trends Paul Wesley had a popularity ranking of 72 ten days ago, 83 nine days ago, 100 eight days ago, 71 seven days ago, 58 six days ago, 64 five days ago, 65 four days ago, 64 three days ago, 64 two days ago, 73 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 88. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-10 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Paul Wesley’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 27.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 73.8. so by that measure, Paul Wesley is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Paul Wesley never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Paul Wesley has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-10 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-20, my research indicates that people searching for Paul Wesley are also searching for these related terms: ian somerhalder, vampire diaries, paul wesley vampire diaries, nina dobrev, the vampire diaries, paul wesley wife, phoebe tonkin, stefan salvatore, paul wesley and ian somerhalder, paul wesley and nina dobrev, tvd, paul wesley age, vampire diaries cast, paul wesley ines de ramon, phoebe tonkin and paul wesley, joseph morgan, torrey devitto, stefan vampire diaries, nina dobrev and ian somerhalder, ian somerhalder wife, the originals, paul wesley movies, candice king, paul walker and nikki reed.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Paul Wesley, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones