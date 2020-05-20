What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Shay Mitchell, current as of 2020-05-20. I personally am a big fan of Shay Mitchell, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Shay Mitchell right now? On Google Trends Shay Mitchell had a popularity ranking of 24 ten days ago, 26 nine days ago, 31 eight days ago, 24 seven days ago, 17 six days ago, 17 five days ago, 21 four days ago, 20 three days ago, 20 two days ago, 22 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 28. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-10 when they had a rank of 31. If we compare Shay Mitchell’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 23.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 23.0. so by that measure, Shay Mitchell has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Shay Mitchell never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Shay Mitchell has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-11 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-20, my research indicates that people searching for Shay Mitchell are also searching for these related terms: matte babel, shay mitchell you, shay mitchell pretty little liars, you, pretty little liars, shay mitchell husband, shay mitchell baby, ashley benson, shay mitchell boyfriend, lucy hale, troian bellisario, shay mitchell instagram, pll, shay mitchell age, shay mitchell parents, sasha pieterse, shay mitchell movies, shay mitchell net worth, who is shay mitchell, ian harding, you cast, shay mitchell child, cara delevingne, shay mitchell daughter and shay mitchell height.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Shay Mitchell, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones