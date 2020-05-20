What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Amy Poehler, current as of 2020-05-20. I personally really like Amy Poehler, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Amy Poehler right now? On Google Trends Amy Poehler had a popularity ranking of 22 ten days ago, 37 nine days ago, 40 eight days ago, 33 seven days ago, 27 six days ago, 28 five days ago, 26 four days ago, 27 three days ago, 27 two days ago, 30 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 28. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-10 when they had a rank of 40. If we compare Amy Poehler’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 25.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 29.8. so by that measure, Amy Poehler is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Amy Poehler never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Amy Poehler has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-27 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-20, my research indicates that people searching for Amy Poehler are also searching for these related terms: will arnett, will arnett amy poehler, tina fey amy poehler, tina fey, parks and rec, amy poehler husband, amy poehler kids, rashida jones, nick kroll amy poehler, will arnett and amy poehler, nick kroll, amy poehler movies, amy poehler net worth, nick offerman, tina fey and amy poehler, adam scott, amy poehler dating, parks and recreation, amy poehler mean girls, chris pratt, mean girls, leslie knope, aubrey plaza, amy schumer and will arnett amy poehler kids.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Amy Poehler, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones