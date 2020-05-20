Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Benedict Cumberbatch, current as of 2020-05-20. I personally am a big fan of Benedict Cumberbatch, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Benedict Cumberbatch right now? On Google Trends Benedict Cumberbatch had a popularity ranking of 56 ten days ago, 59 nine days ago, 63 eight days ago, 49 seven days ago, 40 six days ago, 48 five days ago, 56 four days ago, 47 three days ago, 47 two days ago, 63 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 65. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-17 when they had a rank of 65. If we compare Benedict Cumberbatch’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 38.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 54.6. so by that measure, Benedict Cumberbatch is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Benedict Cumberbatch never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Benedict Cumberbatch has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-20, my research indicates that people searching for Benedict Cumberbatch are also searching for these related terms: benedict cumberbatch sherlock, sherlock, sherlock holmes, sherlock holmes benedict cumberbatch, benedict cumberbatch movies, frankenstein, frankenstein benedict cumberbatch, martin freeman, doctor strange, benedict cumberbatch hobbit, benedict cumberbatch series, dr strange, benedict cumberbatch wife, tom holland, tom hiddleston, benedict cumberbatch height, star trek benedict cumberbatch, robert downey jr, 1917 benedict cumberbatch, 1917, smaug benedict cumberbatch, benedict cumberbatch penguin, young benedict cumberbatch, benedict cumberbatch instagram and enigma.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Benedict Cumberbatch, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones