Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Lamar Odom, current as of 2020-05-20. I personally have always appreciated Lamar Odom, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Lamar Odom right now? On Google Trends Lamar Odom had a popularity ranking of 43 ten days ago, 35 nine days ago, 42 eight days ago, 28 seven days ago, 43 six days ago, 44 five days ago, 43 four days ago, 49 three days ago, 49 two days ago, 48 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 54. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-17 when they had a rank of 54. If we compare Lamar Odom’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 41.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 42.9. so by that measure, Lamar Odom is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Lamar Odom never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Lamar Odom has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-05 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-20, my research indicates that people searching for Lamar Odom are also searching for these related terms: khloe kardashian, khloe kardashian lamar odom, lamar and khloe, lamar odom net worth, kim kardashian, lamar odom 2020, kobe bryant, tristan thompson, what happened to lamar odom, lamar odom wife, drink champs lamar odom, lamar odom stats, lamar jackson, kourtney kardashian, lamar odom accident, lamar odom girlfriend, nore lamar odom, kylie jenner, lamar odom fiance, lamar odom kids, lamar odom instagram, lebron james, lamar odom book, lamar odom net worth 2020 and lamar odom engaged.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Lamar Odom, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones