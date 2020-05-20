Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Matthew Perry, current as of 2020-05-20. I personally have always appreciated Matthew Perry, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Matthew Perry right now? On Google Trends Matthew Perry had a popularity ranking of 42 ten days ago, 54 nine days ago, 50 eight days ago, 39 seven days ago, 37 six days ago, 45 five days ago, 49 four days ago, 43 three days ago, 43 two days ago, 42 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 37. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-09 when they had a rank of 54. If we compare Matthew Perry’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 43.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 43.8. so by that measure, Matthew Perry is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Matthew Perry never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Matthew Perry has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-22 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-20, my research indicates that people searching for Matthew Perry are also searching for these related terms: friends, matthew perry friends, matt leblanc, courteney cox, jennifer aniston, jennifer aniston matthew perry, courteney cox matthew perry, david schwimmer, lisa kudrow, chandler, matthew perry 2020, matthew perry wife, chandler bing, julia roberts matthew perry, matthew perry net worth, julia roberts, friends cast, friends chandler, young matthew perry, courtney cox, matthew perry instagram, matt le blanc, matthew perry age, matthew perry kids and matthew perry movies.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Matthew Perry, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones