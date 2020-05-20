Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Tim McGraw, current as of 2020-05-20. I personally am a big fan of Tim McGraw, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Tim McGraw right now? On Google Trends Tim McGraw had a popularity ranking of 43 ten days ago, 58 nine days ago, 47 eight days ago, 25 seven days ago, 16 six days ago, 26 five days ago, 28 four days ago, 18 three days ago, 18 two days ago, 21 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 19. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-09 when they had a rank of 58. If we compare Tim McGraw’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 15.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 30.1. so by that measure, Tim McGraw is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Tim McGraw never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Tim McGraw has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-30 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-20, my research indicates that people searching for Tim McGraw are also searching for these related terms: faith hill tim mcgraw, faith hill, tim and faith mcgraw, tim mcgraw and faith hill, tim mcgraw songs, tim mcgraw lyrics, i called mama tim mcgraw, tim mcgraw kids, taylor swift, taylor swift tim mcgraw, tim mcgraw height, how tall is tim mcgraw, tim mcgraw tour, tim mcgraw humble and kind, jason aldean, masked singer, tim mcgraw best friend, tim mcgraw concert, tim mcgraw my little girl, kenny chesney, tim mcgraw net worth, tim mcgraw my best friend, tim tebow, tim mcgraw song i called mama and tim mcgraw age.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Tim McGraw, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones