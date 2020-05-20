Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Rosario Dawson, current as of 2020-05-20. I personally have always appreciated Rosario Dawson, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Rosario Dawson right now? On Google Trends Rosario Dawson had a popularity ranking of 9 ten days ago, 19 nine days ago, 13 eight days ago, 8 seven days ago, 9 six days ago, 8 five days ago, 7 four days ago, 8 three days ago, 8 two days ago, 12 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 10. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-09 when they had a rank of 19. If we compare Rosario Dawson’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 16.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 10.3. so by that measure, Rosario Dawson has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Rosario Dawson never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Rosario Dawson has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-21 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-20, my research indicates that people searching for Rosario Dawson are also searching for these related terms: ahsoka, rosario dawson ahsoka, rosario dawson booker, cory booker rosario dawson, cory booker, ahsoka tano rosario dawson, ahsoka tano, rosario dawson mandalorian, mandalorian, rosario dawson as ahsoka, ahsoka mandalorian, mandalorian season 2, rosario dawson star wars, star wars, the mandalorian, zombieland, rosario dawson movies, jane the virgin, rosario dawson age, briarpatch, rosario dawson jane the virgin, rosario dawson trance, rosario dawson kids, zombieland 2 and iron fist.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Rosario Dawson, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones