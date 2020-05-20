What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Josh Duhamel, current as of 2020-05-19. I personally have always appreciated Josh Duhamel, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Josh Duhamel right now? On Google Trends Josh Duhamel had a popularity ranking of 36 ten days ago, 32 nine days ago, 76 eight days ago, 100 seven days ago, 38 six days ago, 36 five days ago, 33 four days ago, 34 three days ago, 34 two days ago, 44 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 62. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-10 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Josh Duhamel’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 24.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 49.1. so by that measure, Josh Duhamel is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Josh Duhamel never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Josh Duhamel has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-10 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-19, my research indicates that people searching for Josh Duhamel are also searching for these related terms: fergie, josh duhamel movies, katherine heigl, life as we know it, josh duhamel wife, transformers, josh duhamel girlfriend, josh duhamel dating, timothy olyphant, julianne hough, josh duhamel timothy olyphant, eiza gonzalez, safe haven, josh duhamel height, fergie husband, josh duhamel the office, when in rome, life as we know it cast, katherine heigl josh duhamel movie, eiza gonzález, kristen bell, how tall is josh duhamel, shia labeouf, josh duhamel age and fergies husband.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Josh Duhamel, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones