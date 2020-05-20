Hello! I have found some curious things on Iggy Azalea, current as of 2020-05-19. I personally am a big fan of Iggy Azalea, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Iggy Azalea right now? On Google Trends Iggy Azalea had a popularity ranking of 37 ten days ago, 28 nine days ago, 29 eight days ago, 43 seven days ago, 28 six days ago, 25 five days ago, 17 four days ago, 23 three days ago, 23 two days ago, 26 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 30. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-10 when they had a rank of 43. If we compare Iggy Azalea’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 18.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 28.6. so by that measure, Iggy Azalea is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Iggy Azalea never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Iggy Azalea has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-19, my research indicates that people searching for Iggy Azalea are also searching for these related terms: playboi carti iggy azalea, playboi carti, iggy azalea child, fancy, iggy azalea fancy, iggy azalea ass, iggy azalea pregnant, iggy azalea net worth, iggy azalea baby, nicki minaj, nicki minaj iggy azalea, iggy azalea instagram, kream iggy azalea, iggy azalea age, ariana grande, iggy azalea 2020, iggy azalea work, black widow, iggy azalea black widow, team iggy azalea, iggy azalea team, iggy azalea songs, cardi b, started iggy azalea and iggy azalea lola.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Iggy Azalea, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones