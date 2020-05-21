Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Christina Aguilera, current as of 2020-05-20. I personally have always appreciated Christina Aguilera, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Christina Aguilera right now? On Google Trends Christina Aguilera had a popularity ranking of 32 ten days ago, 36 nine days ago, 51 eight days ago, 37 seven days ago, 30 six days ago, 30 five days ago, 32 four days ago, 35 three days ago, 35 two days ago, 39 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 37. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-10 when they had a rank of 51. If we compare Christina Aguilera’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 43.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 35.9. so by that measure, Christina Aguilera has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Christina Aguilera never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Christina Aguilera has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-20, my research indicates that people searching for Christina Aguilera are also searching for these related terms: hurt, christina aguilera hurt, christina aguilera songs, beautiful christina aguilera, beautiful, burlesque christina aguilera, burlesque, britney spears, christina aguilera 2020, fighter, christina aguilera kobe, fighter christina aguilera, christina aguilera hurt lyrics, christina aguilera youtube, cher, beautiful lyrics, hurt lyrics, beautiful christina aguilera lyrics, dirrty christina aguilera, kobe bryant, christina aguilera age, christina aguilera net worth, cher christina aguilera, christina aguilera kobe bryant and beyonce.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Christina Aguilera, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones