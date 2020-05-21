Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Kristin Cavallari, current as of 2020-05-21. I personally have always appreciated Kristin Cavallari, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kristin Cavallari right now? On Google Trends Kristin Cavallari had a popularity ranking of 14 ten days ago, 11 nine days ago, 7 eight days ago, 6 seven days ago, 7 six days ago, 4 five days ago, 3 four days ago, 3 three days ago, 3 two days ago, 5 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 5. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-09 when they had a rank of 14. If we compare Kristin Cavallari’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 3.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 6.5. so by that measure, Kristin Cavallari is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Kristin Cavallari never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kristin Cavallari has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-27 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-21, my research indicates that people searching for Kristin Cavallari are also searching for these related terms: jay kristin cavallari, jay cutler, jay cutler kristin cavallari, kristin cavallari worth, kristin cavallari net worth, jay and kristin cavallari, kristin cavallari kelly, kristin cavallari kids, kristin cavallari and jay cutler, jay cutler and kristin cavallari, kristin cavallari instagram, kristin cavallari brother, kristin cavallari kelly henderson, jay cutler net worth, kelly henderson, kristin cavallari divorce, very cavallari, justin kristin cavallari, kristin cavallari house, kristen cavallari, kristin cavallari hair, lauren conrad, uncommon james, kristin cavallari husband and justin anderson.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kristin Cavallari, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones