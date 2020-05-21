Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Eva Longoria, current as of 2020-05-21. I personally am a big fan of Eva Longoria, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Eva Longoria right now? On Google Trends Eva Longoria had a popularity ranking of 92 ten days ago, 78 nine days ago, 72 eight days ago, 58 seven days ago, 58 six days ago, 61 five days ago, 63 four days ago, 79 three days ago, 79 two days ago, 92 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 76. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-09 when they had a rank of 92. If we compare Eva Longoria’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 45.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 72.9. so by that measure, Eva Longoria is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Eva Longoria never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Eva Longoria has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-15 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-21, my research indicates that people searching for Eva Longoria are also searching for these related terms: eva longoria parker, desperate housewives, tony parker, tony parker eva longoria, instagram eva longoria, eva longoria desperate housewives, eva mendes, eva longoria 2020, eva longoria age, eva longoria husband, eva longoria dora, teri hatcher, eva longoria height, eva longoria net worth, eva longoria 2019, eva longoria brooklyn 99, eva longoria taille, brooklyn 99, eva longoria baston, felicity huffman, marcia cross, eva longoria baby, eva longoria movies, how old is eva longoria and sofia vergara.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Eva Longoria, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones