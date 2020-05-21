Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Keyshia Cole, current as of 2020-05-21. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Keyshia Cole, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Keyshia Cole right now? On Google Trends Keyshia Cole had a popularity ranking of 64 ten days ago, 68 nine days ago, 53 eight days ago, 45 seven days ago, 55 six days ago, 62 five days ago, 71 four days ago, 69 three days ago, 69 two days ago, 84 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 66. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-17 when they had a rank of 84. If we compare Keyshia Cole’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 51.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 63.7. so by that measure, Keyshia Cole is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Keyshia Cole never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Keyshia Cole has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-13 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-21, my research indicates that people searching for Keyshia Cole are also searching for these related terms: love, love keyshia cole, love lyrics, keyshia cole love lyrics, love keyshia cole lirik, keyshia cole songs, keyshia cole baby, keyshia cole heaven sent, lirik lagu keyshia cole love, trust keyshia cole, keyshia cole age, let it go keyshia cole, niko khale, kehlani, keyshia cole boyfriend, keyshia cole net worth, download lagu love keyshia cole, ot genasis keyshia cole, last night keyshia cole, keyshia cole i remember, love by keyshia cole, love keyshia cole chords, keyshia cole husband, k michelle and how old is keyshia cole.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Keyshia Cole, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones