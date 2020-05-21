What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Miranda Kerr, current as of 2020-05-21. I personally am a big fan of Miranda Kerr, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Miranda Kerr right now? On Google Trends Miranda Kerr had a popularity ranking of 9 ten days ago, 11 nine days ago, 11 eight days ago, 10 seven days ago, 8 six days ago, 9 five days ago, 10 four days ago, 10 three days ago, 10 two days ago, 11 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 10. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-10 when they had a rank of 11. If we compare Miranda Kerr’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 8.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 9.9. so by that measure, Miranda Kerr is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Miranda Kerr never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Miranda Kerr has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-05 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-21, my research indicates that people searching for Miranda Kerr are also searching for these related terms: orlando bloom, miranda kerr orlando bloom, miranda kerr katy perry, katy perry, katy perry orlando bloom, miranda kerr instagram, evan spiegel, evan spiegel miranda kerr, orlando bloom and miranda kerr, miranda kerr kids, miranda kerr 2020, miranda kerr net worth, miranda kerr wedding, miranda kerr husband, jho low miranda kerr, miranda kerr baby, jho low, miranda kerr son, miranda kerr age, katy perry and orlando bloom, adriana lima, flynn bloom, miranda kerr children, kora organics and katy perry pregnant.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Miranda Kerr, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones