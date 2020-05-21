Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Orlando Bloom, current as of 2020-05-21. I personally am a big fan of Orlando Bloom, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Orlando Bloom right now? On Google Trends Orlando Bloom had a popularity ranking of 4 ten days ago, 5 nine days ago, 6 eight days ago, 4 seven days ago, 4 six days ago, 4 five days ago, 5 four days ago, 6 three days ago, 6 two days ago, 6 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 5. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-11 when they had a rank of 6. If we compare Orlando Bloom’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 2.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 4.9. so by that measure, Orlando Bloom is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Orlando Bloom never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Orlando Bloom has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-05 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-21, my research indicates that people searching for Orlando Bloom are also searching for these related terms: orlando bloom katy, katy perry, katy perry orlando bloom, katy and orlando, orlando bloom and katy, katy perry and orlando, katy perry and orlando bloom, miranda kerr, orlando bloom miranda kerr, orlando bloom 2020, orlando bloom pirates, orlando bloom age, pirates of the caribbean orlando bloom, katy perry orlando bloom 2020, pirates of the caribbean, lord of the rings, orlando bloom net worth, orlando bloom lord of the rings, katy perry pregnant orlando bloom, orlando bloom legolas, legolas, orlando bloom wife, johnny depp, katy perry pregnant and katy perry y orlando bloom.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Orlando Bloom, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones