Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Alyson Hannigan, current as of 2020-05-20. I personally am a big fan of Alyson Hannigan, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Alyson Hannigan right now? On Google Trends Alyson Hannigan had a popularity ranking of 72 ten days ago, 70 nine days ago, 58 eight days ago, 41 seven days ago, 55 six days ago, 60 five days ago, 76 four days ago, 70 three days ago, 70 two days ago, 100 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 89. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-16 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Alyson Hannigan’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 48.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 69.1. so by that measure, Alyson Hannigan is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Alyson Hannigan never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Alyson Hannigan has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-16 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-20, my research indicates that people searching for Alyson Hannigan are also searching for these related terms: how i met your mother, cobie smulders, american pie, alyson hannigan american pie, buffy, jason segel, neil patrick harris, sarah michelle gellar, himym, how i met your mother cast, josh radnor, lily aldrin, alyson hannigan 2020, lily how i met your mother, alyson hannigan husband, penn and teller fool us, alyson hannigan net worth, buffy the vampire slayer, alyson hannigan instagram, cristin milioti, himym lily, american pie cast, robin scherbatsky, willow buffy and cast of how i met your mother.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Alyson Hannigan, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones