Hello! I have found some fun facts on Andy Samberg, current as of 2020-05-21. I personally really like Andy Samberg, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Andy Samberg right now? On Google Trends Andy Samberg had a popularity ranking of 71 ten days ago, 73 nine days ago, 75 eight days ago, 88 seven days ago, 79 six days ago, 65 five days ago, 73 four days ago, 78 three days ago, 78 two days ago, 73 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 71. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-12 when they had a rank of 88. If we compare Andy Samberg’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 50.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 74.6. so by that measure, Andy Samberg is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Andy Samberg never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Andy Samberg has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-29 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-21, my research indicates that people searching for Andy Samberg are also searching for these related terms: brooklyn 99, andy samberg brooklyn 99, andy samberg wife, brooklyn nine nine, melissa fumero, adam samberg, jake peralta, joanna newsom, andy samberg age, andy samberg net worth, andy samberg height, chelsea peretti, andy samberg movies, adam sandler andy samberg, adam sandler, andy samberg movie, andy samberg snl, terry crews, lonely island, stephanie beatriz, andre braugher, jesse eisenberg, andy samberg 2020, andy samberg child and how old is andy samberg.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Andy Samberg, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones