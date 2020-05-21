Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Eddie Redmayne, current as of 2020-05-21. I personally really like Eddie Redmayne, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Eddie Redmayne right now? On Google Trends Eddie Redmayne had a popularity ranking of 54 ten days ago, 50 nine days ago, 42 eight days ago, 93 seven days ago, 86 six days ago, 88 five days ago, 62 four days ago, 84 three days ago, 84 two days ago, 65 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 50. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-12 when they had a rank of 93. If we compare Eddie Redmayne’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 45.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 67.4. so by that measure, Eddie Redmayne is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Eddie Redmayne never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Eddie Redmayne has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-10 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-21, my research indicates that people searching for Eddie Redmayne are also searching for these related terms: stephen hawking, eddie redmayne movies, eddie redmayne oscar, danish girl, fantastic beasts, eddie redmayne wife, felicity jones, the danish girl, theory of everything, eddie redmayne hannah bagshawe, newt scamander, the theory of everything, animali fantastici, jupiter ascending, johnny depp, benedict cumberbatch, les miserables, eddie redmayne instagram, eddie redmayne height, noma dumezweni, la chica danesa, animales fantasticos, eddie redmayne alma mater, alicia vikander and eddie murphy.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Eddie Redmayne, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones