Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Anderson Cooper, current as of 2020-05-21. I personally really like Anderson Cooper, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Anderson Cooper right now? On Google Trends Anderson Cooper had a popularity ranking of 2 ten days ago, 2 nine days ago, 1 eight days ago, 2 seven days ago, 3 six days ago, 5 five days ago, 3 four days ago, 2 three days ago, 2 two days ago, 2 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 1. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-14 when they had a rank of 5. If we compare Anderson Cooper’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 1.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 2.3. so by that measure, Anderson Cooper is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Anderson Cooper never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Anderson Cooper has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-21, my research indicates that people searching for Anderson Cooper are also searching for these related terms: anderson cooper partner, anderson cooper baby, anderson cooper cnn, anderson cooper las vegas, net worth anderson cooper, anderson cooper interview, anderson cooper married, is anderson cooper married, andy cohen anderson cooper, anderson cooper vanderbilt, andy cohen, vegas mayor anderson cooper, anderson cooper vegas mayor, vanderbilt, anderson cooper las vegas mayor, anderson cooper husband, how old anderson cooper, las vegas mayor, how old is anderson cooper, anderson cooper wife, who is anderson cooper, anderson cooper coronavirus, anderson cooper gay, benjamin maisani and anderson cooper mom.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Anderson Cooper, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones