What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Jessica Biel, current as of 2020-05-21. I personally really like Jessica Biel, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jessica Biel right now? On Google Trends Jessica Biel had a popularity ranking of 46 ten days ago, 55 nine days ago, 36 eight days ago, 32 seven days ago, 30 six days ago, 35 five days ago, 37 four days ago, 44 three days ago, 44 two days ago, 53 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 36. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-10 when they had a rank of 55. If we compare Jessica Biel’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 43.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 40.4. so by that measure, Jessica Biel has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Jessica Biel never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jessica Biel has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-04 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-21, my research indicates that people searching for Jessica Biel are also searching for these related terms: justin timberlake jessica biel, justin timberlake, jessica alba, sinner, the sinner, jessica biel netflix, jessica biel instagram, justin timberlake and jessica biel, jessica biel movies, jessica biel serie, jessica biel net worth, justin timberlake wife, chris evans, jessica biel age, jessica biel show, jessica biel series, next, jessica biel son, jennifer garner, jessica biel bikini, kate beckinsale, cameron diaz, jessica biel husband, jessica biel bojack and jessica biel chuck and larry.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jessica Biel, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones