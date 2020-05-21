Hello! I have found some curious things on Hailee Steinfeld, current as of 2020-05-21. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Hailee Steinfeld, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Hailee Steinfeld right now? On Google Trends Hailee Steinfeld had a popularity ranking of 98 ten days ago, 97 nine days ago, 70 eight days ago, 57 seven days ago, 64 six days ago, 51 five days ago, 60 four days ago, 67 three days ago, 67 two days ago, 73 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 48. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-09 when they had a rank of 98. If we compare Hailee Steinfeld’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 44.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 68.5. so by that measure, Hailee Steinfeld is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Hailee Steinfeld never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Hailee Steinfeld has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-12 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-21, my research indicates that people searching for Hailee Steinfeld are also searching for these related terms: hailee steinfeld niall horan, niall horan, pitch perfect, hailee steinfeld bumblebee, bumblebee, hailee steinfeld songs, hailee steinfeld pitch perfect, i love yous hailee steinfeld, hailee steinfeld movies, wrong direction hailee steinfeld, hailee steinfeld and niall horan, hailee steinfeld age, true grit, hailee steinfeld instagram, love myself hailee steinfeld, hailee steinfeld starving, hailee steinfeld dickinson, i love you hailee steinfeld, hailee steinfeld let me go, starving, hailee steinfeld net worth, hailee steinfeld feet, hailee steinfeld hot, pitch perfect 3 and hailee steinfeld romeo and juliet.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Hailee Steinfeld, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones