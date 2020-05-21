Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Kris Allen, current as of 2020-05-20. I personally am a big fan of Kris Allen, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kris Allen right now? On Google Trends Kris Allen had a popularity ranking of 23 ten days ago, 64 nine days ago, 25 eight days ago, 29 seven days ago, 55 six days ago, 52 five days ago, 29 four days ago, 45 three days ago, 45 two days ago, 59 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 51. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-09 when they had a rank of 64. If we compare Kris Allen’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 53.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 43.2. so by that measure, Kris Allen has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Kris Allen never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kris Allen has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-19 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-20 and my research indicates that people searching for Kris Allen are also searching for these related terms: adam lambert.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kris Allen, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones