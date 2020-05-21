What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Adele, current as of 2020-05-21. I personally really like Adele, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Adele right now? On Google Trends Adele had a popularity ranking of 32 ten days ago, 24 nine days ago, 14 eight days ago, 10 seven days ago, 10 six days ago, 10 five days ago, 9 four days ago, 9 three days ago, 9 two days ago, 9 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 7. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-09 when they had a rank of 32. If we compare Adele’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 6.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 13.4. so by that measure, Adele is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Adele never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Adele has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-21, my research indicates that people searching for Adele are also searching for these related terms: adele 2020, adele weight, adele weight loss, adele 2020 weight loss, adele haenel, adele lyrics, hello adele, hello, someone like you adele, someone like you, adele songs, new adele, adele diet, adele divorce, adele song, instagram adele, lyrics hello adele, hello lyrics, adele now, youtube adele, la vida de adele, adele lose weight, adele before, adele net worth and adele dieta.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Adele, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones