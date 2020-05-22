Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Anna Faris, current as of 2020-05-22. I personally am a big fan of Anna Faris, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Anna Faris right now? On Google Trends Anna Faris had a popularity ranking of 29 ten days ago, 21 nine days ago, 18 eight days ago, 20 seven days ago, 19 six days ago, 24 five days ago, 20 four days ago, 21 three days ago, 21 two days ago, 19 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 17. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-10 when they had a rank of 29. If we compare Anna Faris’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 24.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 20.8. so by that measure, Anna Faris has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Anna Faris never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Anna Faris has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-26 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-22, my research indicates that people searching for Anna Faris are also searching for these related terms: chris pratt, chris pratt anna faris, scary movie, mom, anna faris mom, anna faris and chris pratt, anna faris friends, katherine schwarzenegger, anna faris movies, mom cast, anna faris son, anna faris net worth, anna faris husband, anna faris 2020, scary movie 2, anna faris age, house bunny, allison janney, chris evans, scary movie cast, chris pratt wife, anna faris instagram, ana faris, overboard and who is anna faris.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Anna Faris, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones