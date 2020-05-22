Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Elle Fanning, current as of 2020-05-22. I personally really like Elle Fanning, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Elle Fanning right now? On Google Trends Elle Fanning had a popularity ranking of 36 ten days ago, 33 nine days ago, 24 eight days ago, 46 seven days ago, 34 six days ago, 52 five days ago, 82 four days ago, 87 three days ago, 87 two days ago, 55 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 58. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-17 when they had a rank of 87. If we compare Elle Fanning’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 37.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 50.7. so by that measure, Elle Fanning is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Elle Fanning never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Elle Fanning has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-22, my research indicates that people searching for Elle Fanning are also searching for these related terms: elle fanning dakota fanning, dakota fanning, the bright places, all the bright places, elle fanning movie, the great, elle fanning the great, elle fanning movies, maleficent, elle fanning netflix, elle and dakota fanning, dakota fanning and elle fanning, elle fanning age, justice smith, elle fanning max minghella, elle fanning instagram, elle fanning height, max minghella, super 8, elle fanning boyfriend, angelina jolie, elle fanning net worth, maleficent 2, malefica and violet y finch.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Elle Fanning, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones