Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Patrick Schwarzenegger, current as of 2020-05-22. I personally have always appreciated Patrick Schwarzenegger, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Patrick Schwarzenegger right now? On Google Trends Patrick Schwarzenegger had a popularity ranking of 44 ten days ago, 31 nine days ago, 35 eight days ago, 25 seven days ago, 31 six days ago, 39 five days ago, 44 four days ago, 41 three days ago, 41 two days ago, 41 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 55. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-19 when they had a rank of 55. If we compare Patrick Schwarzenegger’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 26.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 38.6. so by that measure, Patrick Schwarzenegger is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Patrick Schwarzenegger never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Patrick Schwarzenegger has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-22, my research indicates that people searching for Patrick Schwarzenegger are also searching for these related terms: arnold, arnold schwarzenegger, midnight sun, patrick swayze, katherine schwarzenegger, bella thorne, patrick schwarzenegger girlfriend, chris pratt, maria shriver, robert patrick, patrick schwarzenegger movies and blaze pizza.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Patrick Schwarzenegger, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones