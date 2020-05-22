Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Lauren Graham, current as of 2020-05-21. I personally am a big fan of Lauren Graham, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Lauren Graham right now? On Google Trends Lauren Graham had a popularity ranking of 81 ten days ago, 87 nine days ago, 55 eight days ago, 59 seven days ago, 68 six days ago, 58 five days ago, 39 four days ago, 66 three days ago, 66 two days ago, 73 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 52. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-10 when they had a rank of 87. If we compare Lauren Graham’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 68.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 63.8. so by that measure, Lauren Graham has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Lauren Graham never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Lauren Graham has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-24 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-21, my research indicates that people searching for Lauren Graham are also searching for these related terms: gilmore girls, alexis bledel, lorelai gilmore, lauren graham age, lauren graham peter krause, scott patterson, gilmore girls cast, lauren graham instagram, melissa mccarthy, lauren graham kids, rory gilmore, lauren graham twitter, lauren graham height, lauren graham husband, lauren graham young, lauren graham net worth, lauren german, how old is lauren graham, kelly bishop, lauren graham plastic surgery, evan almighty, lauren graham book, how tall is lauren graham, lorelai gilmore actress and the pacifier.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Lauren Graham, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones