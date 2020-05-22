Hello! I have found some curious things on Mariah Carey, current as of 2020-05-22. I personally am a big fan of Mariah Carey, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Mariah Carey right now? On Google Trends Mariah Carey had a popularity ranking of 35 ten days ago, 30 nine days ago, 33 eight days ago, 30 seven days ago, 30 six days ago, 36 five days ago, 35 four days ago, 35 three days ago, 35 two days ago, 29 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 29. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-15 when they had a rank of 36. If we compare Mariah Carey’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 33.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 32.2. so by that measure, Mariah Carey has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Mariah Carey never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Mariah Carey has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-30 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-22, my research indicates that people searching for Mariah Carey are also searching for these related terms: mariah carey lyrics, mariah carey songs, hero, hero mariah carey, nick cannon mariah carey, nick cannon, mariah carey net worth, mariah carey age, mariah carey 2020, mariah carey without you, without you, whitney houston, mariah carey whitney houston, mariah carey youtube, mariah carey kids, mariah carey baby, mariah carey fantasy, mariah carey hero lyrics, obsessed mariah carey, mariah carey my all, beyonce, eminem, obsessed, hero lyrics and mariah carey we belong together.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Mariah Carey, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones