Hello! I have found some fun facts on Kelly Ripa, current as of 2020-05-22. I personally have always appreciated Kelly Ripa, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kelly Ripa right now? On Google Trends Kelly Ripa had a popularity ranking of 23 ten days ago, 35 nine days ago, 28 eight days ago, 30 seven days ago, 21 six days ago, 25 five days ago, 49 four days ago, 31 three days ago, 31 two days ago, 47 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 41. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-16 when they had a rank of 49. If we compare Kelly Ripa’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 29.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 33.0. so by that measure, Kelly Ripa is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Kelly Ripa never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kelly Ripa has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-09 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-22, my research indicates that people searching for Kelly Ripa are also searching for these related terms: kelly ripa instagram, mark consuelos, ryan seacrest, kelly ripa husband, kelly ripa net worth, kelly ripa kids, kelly ripa live, kelly and ryan, kelly ripa show, kelly ripa age, how old is kelly ripa, john callahan, kelly ripa and mark consuelos, kelly ripa daughter, kelly ripa children, lola consuelos, kelly ripa net worth 2020, riverdale, kelly ripa riverdale, kelly ripa house, kelly ripa family, kelly ripa and husband, young kelly ripa, ryan seacrest net worth and anderson cooper.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kelly Ripa, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones