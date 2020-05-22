Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Tobey Maguire, current as of 2020-05-21. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Tobey Maguire, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Tobey Maguire right now? On Google Trends Tobey Maguire had a popularity ranking of 88 ten days ago, 85 nine days ago, 81 eight days ago, 86 seven days ago, 83 six days ago, 55 five days ago, 65 four days ago, 82 three days ago, 82 two days ago, 74 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 53. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-09 when they had a rank of 88. If we compare Tobey Maguire’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 41.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 75.2. so by that measure, Tobey Maguire is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Tobey Maguire never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Tobey Maguire has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-21, my research indicates that people searching for Tobey Maguire are also searching for these related terms: tobey maguire spider man, spiderman tobey maguire, spider man, tobey maguire spiderman, spiderman, tom holland, andrew garfield, tobey maguire molly bloom, tobey maguire leonardo dicaprio, molly bloom, leonardo dicaprio, tobey maguire poker, tobey maguire net worth, tobey maguire 2020, tobey maguire movies, toby maguire, kirsten dunst, tobey maguire age, tobey maguire spider man 3, tobey maguire andrew garfield tom holland, peter parker, spider man 3, spider man 2, spiderman 3 and spiderman 2.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Tobey Maguire, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones