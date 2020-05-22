What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Paula Abdul, current as of 2020-05-22. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Paula Abdul, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Paula Abdul right now? On Google Trends Paula Abdul had a popularity ranking of 33 ten days ago, 24 nine days ago, 17 eight days ago, 19 seven days ago, 21 six days ago, 25 five days ago, 30 four days ago, 29 three days ago, 29 two days ago, 21 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 18. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-10 when they had a rank of 33. If we compare Paula Abdul’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 28.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 23.7. so by that measure, Paula Abdul has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Paula Abdul never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Paula Abdul has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-23 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-22, my research indicates that people searching for Paula Abdul are also searching for these related terms: straight up paula abdul, paula abdul songs, paula abdul rush rush, paula abdul opposites attract, impractical jokers, paula abdul plane crash, simon cowell, paula abdul net worth, how old is paula abdul, paula abdul straight up lyrics, paula abdul age, paula abdul cold hearted, paula abdul forever your girl, impractical jokers movie, paula abdul husband, paula abdul stalker, paula abdul ethnic background, paula abdul albums and how tall is paula abdul.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Paula Abdul, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones