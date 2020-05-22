What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Lamar Odom, current as of 2020-05-22. I personally am a big fan of Lamar Odom, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Lamar Odom right now? On Google Trends Lamar Odom had a popularity ranking of 35 ten days ago, 34 nine days ago, 46 eight days ago, 56 seven days ago, 50 six days ago, 45 five days ago, 51 four days ago, 61 three days ago, 61 two days ago, 49 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 44. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-17 when they had a rank of 61. If we compare Lamar Odom’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 45.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 47.1. so by that measure, Lamar Odom is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Lamar Odom never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Lamar Odom has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-28 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-22, my research indicates that people searching for Lamar Odom are also searching for these related terms: khloe kardashian, lamar odom khloe kardashian, lamar odom net worth, kim kardashian, what happened to lamar odom, tristan thompson, lamar odom wife, kobe bryant, lamar odom stats, lamar odom kids, lamar odom instagram, drink champs lamar odom, nore lamar odom, lamar odom net worth 2020, lamar odom jersey, lamar jackson, kourtney kardashian, lamar odom accident, lamar odom now, kris jenner, lamar odom girlfriend, scott disick, lamar odom engaged, how old is lamar odom and lamar odom crack.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Lamar Odom, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones