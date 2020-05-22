Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Ashley Judd, current as of 2020-05-22. I personally am a big fan of Ashley Judd, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Ashley Judd right now? On Google Trends Ashley Judd had a popularity ranking of 24 ten days ago, 18 nine days ago, 9 eight days ago, 19 seven days ago, 32 six days ago, 20 five days ago, 27 four days ago, 32 three days ago, 32 two days ago, 17 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 16. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-14 when they had a rank of 32. If we compare Ashley Judd’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 43.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 21.4. so by that measure, Ashley Judd has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Ashley Judd never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Ashley Judd has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-22, my research indicates that people searching for Ashley Judd are also searching for these related terms: ashley judd movies, ashley judd weinstein, weinstein, harvey weinstein, ashley judd harvey weinstein, morgan freeman, kiss the girls ashley judd, ashley judd 2020, ashley judd double jeopardy, heat, ashley judd now, double jeopardy, ashley judd age, ashley judd star trek, naomi judd, rose mcgowan, ashley judd and morgan freeman, wynonna judd, ashley judd young, ashley judd instagram, mira sorvino, along came a spider, a time to kill, the judds and where the heart is.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Ashley Judd, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones