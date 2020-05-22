Hello! I have found some interesting information on Lance Armstrong, current as of 2020-05-22. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Lance Armstrong, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Lance Armstrong right now? On Google Trends Lance Armstrong had a popularity ranking of 39 ten days ago, 32 nine days ago, 36 eight days ago, 32 seven days ago, 52 six days ago, 44 five days ago, 56 four days ago, 70 three days ago, 70 two days ago, 100 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 91. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-18 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Lance Armstrong’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 28.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 55.2. so by that measure, Lance Armstrong is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Lance Armstrong never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Lance Armstrong has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-18 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-22, my research indicates that people searching for Lance Armstrong are also searching for these related terms: tour de france, lance armstrong doping, lance armstrong net worth, lance armstrong 2020, lance armstrong bike, sheryl crow, sheryl crow lance armstrong, film lance armstrong, lance armstrong cancer, lance armstrong documentary, neil armstrong, lance armstrong movie, floyd landis, lance armstrong wife, louis armstrong, 30 for 30 lance armstrong, lance armstrong twitter, lance armstrong today, alberto contador, lance armstrong podcast, mia khalifa lance armstrong video, lance armstrong height, where is lance armstrong now, dopage lance armstrong and greg lemond.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Lance Armstrong, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones