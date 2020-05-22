Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Rita Ora, current as of 2020-05-22. I personally really like Rita Ora, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Rita Ora right now? On Google Trends Rita Ora had a popularity ranking of 41 ten days ago, 28 nine days ago, 37 eight days ago, 33 seven days ago, 29 six days ago, 30 five days ago, 38 four days ago, 35 three days ago, 35 two days ago, 28 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 38. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-10 when they had a rank of 41. If we compare Rita Ora’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 37.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 33.7. so by that measure, Rita Ora has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Rita Ora never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Rita Ora has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-18 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-22, my research indicates that people searching for Rita Ora are also searching for these related terms: dua lipa, how to be lonely rita ora, how to be lonely, nude rita ora, rita ora songs, rita ora instagram, rita ora for you, your song, rita ora let me love you, rita ora anywhere, your song rita ora, rita ora your song, rita ora 2020, rita ora ritual, bebe rexha, youtube rita ora, rihanna, rita ora age, rita ora net worth, rita ora boyfriend, girls rita ora, liam payne, rita ora hot, rita ora fifty shades and rita ora liam payne.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Rita Ora, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones