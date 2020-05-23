Hello! I have found some fun facts on Amber Riley, current as of 2020-05-22. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Amber Riley, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Amber Riley right now? On Google Trends Amber Riley had a popularity ranking of 14 ten days ago, 11 nine days ago, 13 eight days ago, 12 seven days ago, 12 six days ago, 12 five days ago, 13 four days ago, 13 three days ago, 13 two days ago, 16 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 7. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-18 when they had a rank of 16. If we compare Amber Riley’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 8.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 12.3. so by that measure, Amber Riley is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Amber Riley never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Amber Riley has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-17 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-22, my research indicates that people searching for Amber Riley are also searching for these related terms: glee, amber riley glee, amber heard, talulah riley, amber riley 2020, raven goodwin, glee cast, elon musk, mercedes glee, amber riley singer, grimes and amber riley singing.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Amber Riley, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones