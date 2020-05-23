Hello! I have found some fun facts on Amanda Peet, current as of 2020-05-23. I personally have always appreciated Amanda Peet, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Amanda Peet right now? On Google Trends Amanda Peet had a popularity ranking of 31 ten days ago, 35 nine days ago, 37 eight days ago, 45 seven days ago, 35 six days ago, 44 five days ago, 100 four days ago, 37 three days ago, 37 two days ago, 29 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 36. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-17 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Amanda Peet’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 19.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 42.9. so by that measure, Amanda Peet is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Amanda Peet never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Amanda Peet has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-17 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-23, my research indicates that people searching for Amanda Peet are also searching for these related terms: 2012, brockmire, betty broderick, the whole nine yards, amanda peet movies, amanda peet age, identity, amanda peet instagram, dirty john, 2012 cast, 2012 movie, amanda peet husband, diane keaton, ashton kutcher, a lot like love and brockmire cast.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Amanda Peet, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones