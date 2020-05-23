Hello! I have found some fun facts on Candice Accola, current as of 2020-05-23. I personally am a big fan of Candice Accola, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Candice Accola right now? On Google Trends Candice Accola had a popularity ranking of 63 ten days ago, 43 nine days ago, 100 eight days ago, 63 seven days ago, 44 six days ago, 46 five days ago, 46 four days ago, 47 three days ago, 47 two days ago, 37 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 35. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-13 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Candice Accola’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 28.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 52.4. so by that measure, Candice Accola is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Candice Accola never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Candice Accola has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-13 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-23, my research indicates that people searching for Candice Accola are also searching for these related terms: nina dobrev, candice king, ian somerhalder, paul wesley, the vampire diaries and caroline forbes.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Candice Accola, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones