Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Adam Sandler, current as of 2020-05-23. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Adam Sandler, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Adam Sandler right now? On Google Trends Adam Sandler had a popularity ranking of 56 ten days ago, 53 nine days ago, 55 eight days ago, 63 seven days ago, 62 six days ago, 81 five days ago, 89 four days ago, 61 three days ago, 61 two days ago, 60 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 55. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-17 when they had a rank of 89. If we compare Adam Sandler’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 47.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 63.5. so by that measure, Adam Sandler is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Adam Sandler never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Adam Sandler has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-29 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-23, my research indicates that people searching for Adam Sandler are also searching for these related terms: adam sandler movies, adam sandler movie, adam sandler wife, netflix adam sandler, jennifer aniston, adam sandler jennifer aniston, adam sandler worth, adam sandler net worth, adam sandler film, adam sandler pelicula, adam sandler gems, uncut gems, uncut gems adam sandler, adam sandler peliculas, filme adam sandler, adam sandler filme, adam sandler 2020, peliculas, adam sandler drew barrymore, drew barrymore, jackie sandler, filmes adam sandler, peliculas de adam sandler, pelicula de adam sandler and adam sandler coronavirus.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Adam Sandler, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones