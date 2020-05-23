What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Hayden Panettiere, current as of 2020-05-23. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Hayden Panettiere, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Hayden Panettiere right now? On Google Trends Hayden Panettiere had a popularity ranking of 31 ten days ago, 35 nine days ago, 36 eight days ago, 32 seven days ago, 29 six days ago, 34 five days ago, 44 four days ago, 37 three days ago, 37 two days ago, 41 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 29. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-17 when they had a rank of 44. If we compare Hayden Panettiere’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 53.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 34.8. so by that measure, Hayden Panettiere has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Hayden Panettiere never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Hayden Panettiere has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-24 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-23, my research indicates that people searching for Hayden Panettiere are also searching for these related terms: klitschko, nashville, wladimir klitschko, hayden panettiere instagram, hayden panettiere daughter, heroes, hayden panettiere husband, remember the titans, milo ventimiglia, hayden panettiere height, hayden panettiere movies, hayden christensen, hayden panettiere pregnant, hayden panettiere 2020, until dawn, bring it on all or nothing, nashville cast, nashville serie, scream 4, until dawn cast, i love you beth cooper, tyson fury, bring it on all or nothing cast and heroes cast.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Hayden Panettiere, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones