Hello! I have found some interesting information on Edward Norton, current as of 2020-05-23. I personally really like Edward Norton, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Edward Norton right now? On Google Trends Edward Norton had a popularity ranking of 59 ten days ago, 49 nine days ago, 51 eight days ago, 40 seven days ago, 44 six days ago, 85 five days ago, 100 four days ago, 50 three days ago, 50 two days ago, 54 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 46. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-17 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Edward Norton’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 44.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 57.8. so by that measure, Edward Norton is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Edward Norton never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Edward Norton has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-17 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-23, my research indicates that people searching for Edward Norton are also searching for these related terms: hulk edward norton, hulk, edward norton movies, american x, edward norton film, edward norton american history x, american history x, fight club, edward norton fight club, edward norton richard gere, the hulk, brad pitt, richard gere, brad pitt edward norton, motherless brooklyn edward norton, motherless brooklyn, primal fear, edward norton bruce willis, edward norton primal fear, edward norton alita, incredible hulk, edward norton net worth, robert de niro edward norton, peliculas edward norton and edward norton imdb.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Edward Norton, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones