Hello! I have found some interesting information on Harry Styles, current as of 2020-05-23. I personally really like Harry Styles, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Harry Styles right now? On Google Trends Harry Styles had a popularity ranking of 53 ten days ago, 60 nine days ago, 61 eight days ago, 57 seven days ago, 58 six days ago, 63 five days ago, 68 four days ago, 100 three days ago, 100 two days ago, 94 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 74. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-18 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Harry Styles’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 63.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 68.8. so by that measure, Harry Styles is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Harry Styles never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Harry Styles has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-18 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-23, my research indicates that people searching for Harry Styles are also searching for these related terms: harry styles lyrics, harry styles falling, falling, adore you, adore you harry styles, harry styles 2020, one direction, harry styles tour, harry styles one direction, louis tomlinson, falling lyrics, falling lyrics harry styles, fine line, fine line harry styles, zayn, niall horan, harry styles album, kendall jenner harry styles, kendall jenner, harry styles song, harry styles songs, harry styles gay, zayn malik, harry styles merch and harry styles watermelon sugar.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Harry Styles, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones