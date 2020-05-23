Hello! I have found some fun facts on Jenna Dewan, current as of 2020-05-22. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Jenna Dewan, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jenna Dewan right now? On Google Trends Jenna Dewan had a popularity ranking of 15 ten days ago, 17 nine days ago, 18 eight days ago, 12 seven days ago, 27 six days ago, 23 five days ago, 17 four days ago, 16 three days ago, 16 two days ago, 15 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 13. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-14 when they had a rank of 27. If we compare Jenna Dewan’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 31.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 17.3. so by that measure, Jenna Dewan has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Jenna Dewan never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jenna Dewan has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-11 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-22, my research indicates that people searching for Jenna Dewan are also searching for these related terms: jenna dewan tatum, jenna dewan channing, jenna dewan channing tatum, channing tatum, steve kazee, jessie j, jenna dewan and channing, jenna dewan instagram, jenna dewan and channing tatum, step up, jenna dewan step up, jenna dewan lip sync, jenna dewan lip sync battle, jenna dewan baby, channing tatum wife, jenna dewan daughter, who is jenna dewan, jenna dewan boyfriend, jenna dewan age, jenna dewan pregnant, jenna dewan husband, jenna dewan tiktok, how old is jenna dewan, magic mike and jenna dewan kids.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jenna Dewan, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones