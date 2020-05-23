Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Kirstie Alley, current as of 2020-05-22. I personally have always appreciated Kirstie Alley, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kirstie Alley right now? On Google Trends Kirstie Alley had a popularity ranking of 46 ten days ago, 37 nine days ago, 27 eight days ago, 22 seven days ago, 23 six days ago, 22 five days ago, 30 four days ago, 46 three days ago, 46 two days ago, 43 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 15. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-10 when they had a rank of 46. If we compare Kirstie Alley’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 29.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 31.1. so by that measure, Kirstie Alley is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Kirstie Alley never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kirstie Alley has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-24 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-22, my research indicates that people searching for Kirstie Alley are also searching for these related terms: kirstie alley 2020, kirstie alley now, kirstie alley cheers, cheers, john travolta, kirstie alley trump, kirstie alley movies, billy eichner kirstie alley, kirstie alley today, kirstie alley 2019, kirstie alley star trek, it takes two, fox news, kirstie alley weight loss, cheers cast, kirstie alley twitter, kirstie alley instagram, how old is kirstie alley and mira quien habla.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kirstie Alley, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones