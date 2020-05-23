Hello! I have found some fun facts on Megan Fox, current as of 2020-05-23. I personally am a big fan of Megan Fox, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Megan Fox right now? On Google Trends Megan Fox had a popularity ranking of 10 ten days ago, 13 nine days ago, 12 eight days ago, 12 seven days ago, 11 six days ago, 19 five days ago, 39 four days ago, 38 three days ago, 38 two days ago, 100 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 78. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-19 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Megan Fox’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 9.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 33.2. so by that measure, Megan Fox is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Megan Fox never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Megan Fox has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-19 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-23, my research indicates that people searching for Megan Fox are also searching for these related terms: megan kelly, machine gun kelly, megan fox machine gun kelly, transformers, megan fox transformers, megan fox 2020, megan fox brian, megan fox movie, brian austin green, megan fox shia labeouf, megan fox hot, megan fox age, shia labeouf, megan fox news, sexy megan fox, meghan fox, megan fox instagram, mgk megan fox, megan fox body, mgk, megan fox net worth, madison beer, megan fox movies, megan fox thumb and megan fox thumbs.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Megan Fox, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones