Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Nick Jonas, current as of 2020-05-23. I personally am a big fan of Nick Jonas, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Nick Jonas right now? On Google Trends Nick Jonas had a popularity ranking of 14 ten days ago, 17 nine days ago, 20 eight days ago, 15 seven days ago, 15 six days ago, 16 five days ago, 18 four days ago, 13 three days ago, 13 two days ago, 17 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 39. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-20 when they had a rank of 39. If we compare Nick Jonas’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 32.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 18.4. so by that measure, Nick Jonas has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Nick Jonas never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Nick Jonas has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-23, my research indicates that people searching for Nick Jonas are also searching for these related terms: priyanka, priyanka nick jonas, nick jonas wife, priyanka chopra, priyanka chopra nick jonas, joe jonas, nick jonas age, nick jonas brothers, jonas brothers, kevin jonas, priyanka and nick, nick jonas and priyanka, nick jonas priyanka age, nick jonas net worth, priyanka chopra age, jealous, priyanka chopra and nick jonas, nick jonas jealous, how old is nick jonas, nick jonas height, the voice nick jonas, the voice, nick jonas jumanji, nick jonas married and nick jonas wife age.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Nick Jonas, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones