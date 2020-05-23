What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Jack Nicholson, current as of 2020-05-23. I personally have always appreciated Jack Nicholson, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jack Nicholson right now? On Google Trends Jack Nicholson had a popularity ranking of 33 ten days ago, 32 nine days ago, 35 eight days ago, 45 seven days ago, 38 six days ago, 41 five days ago, 57 four days ago, 40 three days ago, 40 two days ago, 33 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 33. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-17 when they had a rank of 57. If we compare Jack Nicholson’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 37.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 38.7. so by that measure, Jack Nicholson is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jack Nicholson never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jack Nicholson has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-22 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-23, my research indicates that people searching for Jack Nicholson are also searching for these related terms: jack nicholson movies, joker jack nicholson, joker, shining, jack nicholson shining, jack nicholson film, jack nicholson the shining, the shining, jack nicholson batman, batman, diane keaton, diane keaton jack nicholson, pelicula jack nicholson, jack nicholson 2020, morgan freeman, leonardo dicaprio, jack nicholson young, jack nicholson gif, jack nicholson as good as it gets, as good as it gets, jack nicholson age, leonardo dicaprio jack nicholson, jack nicholson films, tom cruise jack nicholson and jack nicholson filme.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jack Nicholson, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones